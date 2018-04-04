Andrea Conti Set for Second Knee Operation As AC Milan Ace's Injury Nightmare Continues

Andrea Conti's injury nightmare at AC Milan has continued after he was ruled out for another six months due to another inevitable bout of knee surgery.

The talented defender will go under the knife for the second time this season after he suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a cruciate knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this term.

Sky Sports journalist Manuele Baiocchini revealed the news via his Twitter account on Wednesday, and explained that Professor Mariani will conduct the procedure at La Casa di Cura Villa Stuart in Rome. on Thursday.

Confermato: Andrea Conti sarà sottoposto ad una seconda operazione al ginocchio. Sarà operato giovedì a Villa Stuart dal Prof. Mariani @SkySport — Manuele Baiocchini (@ManuBaio) April 3, 2018

Conti only moved to San Siro last summer from Atalanta in a £21m deal, but has been restricted to just just five appearances for Milan due to the long-term injury, which saw Conti rupture the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The right-back suffered the problem in training just one month into the 2017/18 campaign - an injury which affected his bedding in period at his new club - and had battled back to finally resume full training at the end of March.

However, he sprained his knee ligaments in training after turning out for the club's youth team earlier last month and, after visiting the USA to get a formal prognosis from the doctors who helped Zlatan Ibrahimovic overcome his own knee injury, was booked in for another operation.

Conti has now been ruled out of action until September at the very earliest, and must now regroup his thoughts to try and beat the problem once again as he looks to get his Milan career back on track.

The 24-year-old had featured in all five of I Rossoneri's games to date before he was struck down after the 2-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A on 18th September, and Davide Calabria has had to deputise in his absence.