Real Madrid Forced to Halt Transfer of Brazil's Ramon de Araújo Siqueira After Failed Medical

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Real Madrid have been forced to bring an end to negotiations with Brazilian side Fluminense over the transfer of highly rated attacker Ramon de Araújo Siqueira after the 19-year-old failed his medical.

The two clubs had been thrashing out a deal which appeared to be finalised earlier this month which would have seen Siqueira join Real Madrid's Castilla team next season until May 2019, however a lingering injury to his left knee has caused the deal to momentarily collapse whilst further tests take place. 

Fluminense confirmed the postponement in a statement on Thursday, via Sport, it read: "The attacker Ramon, of the Under-20 team and who was in negotiation with Real Madrid B, presented problems in the medical exams [left knee, the same one that was operated on by the club in August 2016].

"In conjunction with the players' representatives, the clubs decided the player should return to Brazil to be re-evaluated."

The 19-year-old is considered as Fluminense's brightest prospect and was subject to interest from across Europe, where the Spanish giants are understood to have kept tabs on the young star since 2014 when he featured in Brazil's Under-17 team. 

Siqueira was a key member of Fluminense's Under-20 title winning team and was one of the most prominent players in the Sao Paulo Youth Football Cup earlier this year. 

Siqueira will still hope to follow in the footsteps of current Los Blancos star Marcelo after the Brazilian first plied his trade with Fluminense and should the deal be revisited, Real Madrid are said to have a purchase option for the attacker which would require a fee between €4m and €6m. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)