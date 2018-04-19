Real Madrid Forced to Halt Transfer of Brazil's Ramon de Araújo Siqueira After Failed Medical

Real Madrid have been forced to bring an end to negotiations with Brazilian side Fluminense over the transfer of highly rated attacker Ramon de Araújo Siqueira after the 19-year-old failed his medical.

The two clubs had been thrashing out a deal which appeared to be finalised earlier this month which would have seen Siqueira join Real Madrid's Castilla team next season until May 2019, however a lingering injury to his left knee has caused the deal to momentarily collapse whilst further tests take place.

Real Madrid’s proposed deal for #Fluminense forward Ramon de Araujo Siqueira has broken down following a knee injury — Transfer Claptrap (@transferdicky) April 19, 2018

Fluminense confirmed the postponement in a statement on Thursday, via Sport, it read: "The attacker Ramon, of the Under-20 team and who was in negotiation with Real Madrid B, presented problems in the medical exams [left knee, the same one that was operated on by the club in August 2016].

"In conjunction with the players' representatives, the clubs decided the player should return to Brazil to be re-evaluated."

The 19-year-old is considered as Fluminense's brightest prospect and was subject to interest from across Europe, where the Spanish giants are understood to have kept tabs on the young star since 2014 when he featured in Brazil's Under-17 team.

Siqueira was a key member of Fluminense's Under-20 title winning team and was one of the most prominent players in the Sao Paulo Youth Football Cup earlier this year.

Siqueira will still hope to follow in the footsteps of current Los Blancos star Marcelo after the Brazilian first plied his trade with Fluminense and should the deal be revisited, Real Madrid are said to have a purchase option for the attacker which would require a fee between €4m and €6m.