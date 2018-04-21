Didier Drogba Pays Tribute to Mohamed Salah After Egyptian Breaks His Premier League Goal Record

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has paid tribute to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian broke his record for the most Premier League goals scored in a single season by an African player.

In what has been a phenomenal season for the Egyptian, his recent goal against Bournemouth took his tally to 30 in the league, one ahead of Drogba's record of 29 he set in Chelsea's double-winning season in 2009/10.

Salah's accomplishment didn't go unnoticed by the Ivorian who, via his official Instagram account, paid tribute to his former Blues teammate after setting yet another record.

The post came with an accompanying message that read: "It was just a matter of days before this guy put my goal record as number one African Premier League top scorer to bed. So proud of you lil bro Mohamed Salah. Continue to put our continent as high as you can!!! Much love and blessings, like I said before the best is yet to come."

It's been a truly outstanding season for the former AS Roma man, who seems to be setting records every time he steps onto the field.

Salah already has 41 goals in all competitions this season, becoming only the third Liverpool player to reach 40 in the club's history alongside Roger Hunt and Ian Rush, while his nominations for PFA Player and Team of the Year are testament to how well 25-year-old has performed for Jurgen Klopp's side.

In what has already been a magnificent campaign for Salah, it could end with a Champions League winner's medal should they reach the final at the end of May, providing they get past Roma, with the first leg at Anfield this coming Tuesday.

Salah also scored during Liverpool's game against West Brom earlier on Saturday.