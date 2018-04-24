Atletico Madrid Hit With Huge Injury Blow Ahead of Europa League Semi Final Clash Against Arsenal

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Atletico Madrid have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of their Europa League semi final clash against Arsenal on Thursday, as Diego Simeone's side will have to make the trip to London without star right back Juanfran. 

The defender was substituted in the 65th minute of Atletico's La Liga match with Real Betis on Sunday. The 33-year-old is expected to miss both legs of the semi final, as the club announced that he has suffered a hamstring injury.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"Juanfran took tests which determined that our full back suffered an injury to the hamstring in his left leg," read the statement, released by the Spanish club.

Croatian right back Sime Vrsaljko replaced Juanfran, and the 26-year-old is expected to be in the starting XI for the crucial fixtures with Arsenal.

The two time Europa League winners could also be without Diego Costa, when they travel to north London this week. The former Chelsea striker has also been sidelined with a hamstring injury and has not featured since the last round of the competition, two weeks ago. 

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Costa is reportedly keen to return for the semi final. And Simeone has not ruled the Spanish international out of Thursday's clash, but admitted that a return for the second leg is a more likely.

"I think he has little chance of playing on Thursday in the first leg, but he will be back for the second," said the Argentine manager, as quoted by Daily Mail.

The Atletico boss rested several players at the weekend, with the semi final in mind, but with an already small squad, the injuries have left Simeone with only 14 players at his disposal.

Atletico will play Arsenal at the Emirates on Thursday night, before welcoming the London side to Spain for the return leg the following week, as both sides bid for a place in the final against the winner of the clash between RB Salzburg and Marseille. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)