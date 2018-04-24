Barcelona Stars & Josep Bartomeu 'Behind' Ernesto Valverde Following Copa del Rey Success

Barcelona's players and club president Josep Bartomeu are said to be fully behind manager Ernesto Valverde, after he guided them to Copa del Rey success against Sevilla on Saturday.



The Blaugrana made light work of their opponents in the final, running out 5-0 winners thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Philippe Coutinho and a brace from Luis Suarez.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

It is Barça's first trophy of the season, and has gone some way to easing the pain of crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Roma, who progressed against all the odds after beating the Spaniards 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico in the second leg .



It was a hugely disappointing night for Barca, who were keen to go all the way in Europe this year to end Real Madrid's dominance - as things currently stand, Los Blancos are on course to win an unprecedented third straight title after surviving a scare against Juventus.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Barca's stars were feeling dejected in the aftermath of their shock elimination, but are said to still have total faith in Valverde after Saturday's cup victory, as reported by Sport .



They are set to follow up the Copa del Rey with the domestic league title, and need just one more point to seal the deal, which is sure to make for a satisfactory first season at the helm for Valverde.

The pressure will certainly be on next season to deliver in Europe though - the club have crashed out at the quarter-final stage for the last three seasons in a row now and need to navigate their way back to the top.