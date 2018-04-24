Jurgen Klopp Likely to Drop England Man for Crucial Champions League Semi-Final With Roma

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to demote Joe Gomez to the bench in favour of recalling Trent Alexander-Arnold for Tuesday's huge Champions League game with AS Roma.



The Italians are in town for the first leg of the semi-final and will be well up for the game after coming from behind to knock Barcelona out in the previous round .

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Eusebio Di Francesco's side won 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico to cancel out the 4-1 defeat suffered in the first leg at the Nou Camp, and could pose a real threat to the Reds' European dream.



Klopp made some changes at the weekend for the game with West Brom with the match with the Italians in mind, and England star Gomez was brought in at right-back by the German.



It looks as though that was to give the impressive Alexander-Arnold a rest, and as reported by the Express , he will likely be restored to the starting line up on Tuesday with Gomez dropping back to the bench.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold has put in some brilliant performances over the past couple of months and shone in both European legs against Manchester City, and it looks like he has gained Klopp's trust ahead of the massive game.

So good have his performances been that Liverpool are understood to be preparing a bumper new deal for the teenager, who is now expected to make Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the World Cup.