Newly-Promoted Wolves Hope to Use Jorge Mendes Link to Beat Competition for Man City Defender

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Championship champions Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning to make a move for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, as they prepare for life in the Premier League. 

According to a report from the Sun, Wolves are among a number of teams who are interested in signing the French defender on a free at the end of the season, when his contract at the Etihad is due to expire. 

Nuno Espirito Santo's side saw promotion from the Championship was confirmed over a week ago when Brentford's Neal Maupay snatched an injury-time equaliser against third-placed Fulham. They need just two more points from their remaining two games to bring up their century for the campaign. 

With their Premier League status for next season already confirmed, the West Midlands club are eyeing additions ahead of their anticipated return to the top flight. 

Mangala joined City from Primeira Liga Porto in 2014 for a reported £32m fee. However, despite arriving as one of the hottest defensive prospects on the continent, the Frenchman has made a total of just 57 appearances for the Citizens. 

This season, the 27-year-old made four league starts for Pep Guardiola's champions before he was shipped out on loan to Everton in January. He then made two appearances for the Toffees before suffering a serious knee injury, which has kept him out of action since early February. 

According to the report, Mangala has been in talks with a number of foreign and Premier League clubs, although no names are specified. His agent Jorge Mendes is known to have a close relationship with Wolves, however, and that could hand them an advantage in the race to sign the defender. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)