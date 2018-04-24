Newly-Promoted Wolves Hope to Use Jorge Mendes Link to Beat Competition for Man City Defender

Championship champions Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning to make a move for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

According to a report from the Sun, Wolves are among a number of teams who are interested in signing the French defender on a free at the end of the season, when his contract at the Etihad is due to expire.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side saw promotion from the Championship was confirmed over a week ago when Brentford's Neal Maupay snatched an injury-time equaliser against third-placed Fulham. They need just two more points from their remaining two games to bring up their century for the campaign.

With their Premier League status for next season already confirmed, the West Midlands club are eyeing additions ahead of their anticipated return to the top flight.

Mangala joined City from Primeira Liga Porto in 2014 for a reported £32m fee. However, despite arriving as one of the hottest defensive prospects on the continent, the Frenchman has made a total of just 57 appearances for the Citizens.

This season, the 27-year-old made four league starts for Pep Guardiola's champions before he was shipped out on loan to Everton in January. He then made two appearances for the Toffees before suffering a serious knee injury, which has kept him out of action since early February.

According to the report, Mangala has been in talks with a number of foreign and Premier League clubs, although no names are specified. His agent Jorge Mendes is known to have a close relationship with Wolves, however, and that could hand them an advantage in the race to sign the defender.