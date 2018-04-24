Tottenham Striker Harry Kane Hints Big Game Mentality Is Currently Missing in Spurs Dressing Room

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has suggested that the team are currently lacking the 'big game mentality' required to win trophies.



Spurs tasted bitter disappointment on Saturday as they crashed out of the FA Cup semi-final at the hands of Manchester United - their last opportunity to win silverware this season and biggest chance to scoop a major honour since the 2007 League Cup.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The north London giants went ahead at Wembley through Dele Alli, but were pegged back by an Alexis Sanchez header. Midfielder Ander Herrera then struck in the second half and United were able to ease to victory from there.



For all of Spurs' promise under Mauricio Pochettino they are, yet again, going to finish a campaign trophy-less, and Kane reckons it could be because the team do not carry the correct mindset.



As quoted by the Evening Standard, he said: "It could be [a mentality problem]. There's obviously a reason why we're falling short in the semi finals, or in the big games. So we have to do better.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I wouldn't be able to tell you exactly what it is. But it's frustrating. It's frustrating personally, it's frustrating for the team. But yeah, we just have to find our way around it.



"It's annoying. It's hard to put a finger on why. But we weren't good enough. It was an even game. They got their noses in front and that was the end of it."

Kane, who recently came third in the PFA Player of the Year standings behind Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, will be keen to return to some goalscoring form after two quiet outings against United and Manchester City in the Premier League.