'Demanding' Alexis Sanchez Insists He Is Getting More Confident After FA Cup Semi Final Goal

Alexis Sanchez has opened up about his start to life at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho, following his January move from Arsenal.

After the most high-profile Premier League move of the winter transfer window, the 29-year-old Chilean has not enjoyed a lightning start to life at Old Trafford, but is instead growing into his new surroundings. He has now scored three times for United - most notably with a deft header in the FA Cup semi final win over Tottenham.

Speaking about his goal, Sanchez praised his teammate Paul Pogba's pass and revealed how he changed his mind about where to direct his header at the last moment.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"It was a wonderful ball by Pogba," Sanchez said after the game, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "When the ball was in the air I was going to kick it to the front post but then the keeper moved and I changed the direction of the ball to surprise him."

Sanchez also insisted, in comments that will likely delight United fans, that is growing in confidence with every game and appeared to refute rumours of his isolation at the club by adding that he 'gets on' with everyone.

He continued: "I get more confidence, my teammates always support me in every game. "I get along with everyone, when we attack and defend together we are a compact team. Like the manager said at half-time [against Spurs], if everyone is compact and running together we can achieve a lot of things.

Speaking specifically about Mourinho, the former Barcelona attacker revealed that his new boss can be demanding, just like Sanchez himself.

"He is a manager who gives everything and when we lose, he gets angry," he added.

"And sometimes you need that demand from the manager to perform at your best. He wants me to play with a lot of freedom, enjoying, defending, attacking, a little bit of everything.

"It was a big change for me [moving to United]. Mourinho told me he is not used to signing players in January. Because I'm very demanding I need to adapt very quickly and I hope to win the FA Cup final."