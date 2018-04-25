Everton Midfield Ace Faces Late Fitness Test Ahead of Huddersfield Town Clash on Saturday

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is in a race to be fit for this weekend's game against Huddersfield, after suffering a dead leg in the Toffees' 1-0 win over Newcastle.

The Frenchman, who has enjoyed an upturn in form recently, limped off early in the second half and was substituted for Tom Davies, but Everton boss Sam Allardyce is hopeful the key midfielder will be fit for Saturday.

Allardyce, speaking to reporters as quoted by the Liverpool Echo said: “It's a dead leg, so it shouldn't be too much hopefully”. 


He also added “With a bit of ice and a bit of treatment over the next couple of days he should be ok for Saturday."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The under pressure Everton boss was keen to underline just how important Schneiderlin is becoming to this Everton team after a slow start to his career on Merseyside. 


“He came to Everton to try and reinvent his career, sometimes it takes a bit of time. At the moment his game has improved very well over the last four matches so we're pleased to see that.”

The midfielder was given a standing ovation by the Goodison Park faithful as he trudged off against Newcastle, and Everton fans will be hoping to see the Frenchman in the starting XI on Saturday afternoon.

