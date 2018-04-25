Grandfather of West Ham Star Claims Hammers Are Trying to 'Throw Him Out' of the Club

Javier Hernandez's future at West Ham United has been plunged into further doubt after his grandfather claimed the club wanted to 'throw him out' this summer.

The striker has fallen out of favour at the London Stadium despite only moving to the Hammers last summer under former boss Slaven Bilic, and is considering his future with the Premier League side.

Speaking to Mexican newspaper El Sol de Irapuato (via football.london), Hernandez's grandfather Tomas Baltazar alleged that it was West Ham's treatment of his grandson that would ensure he wouldn't remain with the Irons past the end of this term.

Baltazar said: "I think he’ll carry on triumphing. Over there, they’re going to throw him out of the West Ham team.



"It’s a team that isn’t well composed, and that means there’s no one to give him a ball to put in the back of the net."

Hernandez, also known as 'Chicharito', is believed to have requested to leave West Ham in the January transfer window but saw his plea turned down by manager David Moyes as the Scot sought to retain the bulk of his senior squad.

Despite remaining in England, however, Hernandez has only started five Premier League matches since the turn of the year and seven overall.

The Mexico international has bagged eight goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for West Ham during the 2017/18 campaign but the bulk of those have come from the bench, with Marko Arnautovic preferred as an auxiliary striker at the tip of Moyes' starting lineup in recent times.

Major League Soccer side DC Washington have been touted as a future destination for the former Manchester United star and it seems that it is only a matter of time before Hernandez brings an end to his brief sojourn back to England's top tier.

