Jupp Heynckes Admits James Rodriguez Was 'a Little Depressed' Following Real Madrid Departure

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has admitted that James Rodriguez was left feeling "a little depress" following his departure from Real Madrid prior to the beginning of this season.

After an outstanding World Cup for Columbia in 2014, finishing as the tournament's top scorer, he joined joined Los Blancos for a reported fee £63m, yet despite a promising first season at the Santiago Bernabeu with 17 goals and 18 assists, the former AS Monaco man struggled in his next two seasons.

As a result, Zinedine Zidane allowed midfielder joining the Bavarian side on a two-year loan deal, a move that initially hurt James according to his current boss.

Reported by the Daily Mail, Heynckes said: "He was a little depressed. I took care of him, I had lots of talks with him, and step by step he found confidence. He is more relaxed within the team.

"Our fans here, when they see him play football, they enjoy it. Above all he is a player who has fantasy, has an overview. He is more open-minded and gives the impression he feels well and has settled in Munich. I think this is most fundamental."

Following a difficult start to life in Germany, the 26-year-old has been one the stars for Bayern Munich this season, with his six goals and 10 assists in the league helping the Bavarian side their six consecutive Bundesliga title.

With the title wrapped up, Bayern's attention now turns to their Champions League semi final first leg against James' parent club Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena, with the attacker able to play in the tie, hoping to scupper Madrid's plans of a third consecutive Champions League triumph.

Die Roten will be hoping to avenge previous defeats to tonight's opponents, having exited the competition at the hands of the Spanish side 2013/14 and 2016/17, while also harbouring plans of a second treble under Heynckes after the success in 2012/13, with a DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt to look forward to in May.