Olivier Giroud Relishing 'Competition' As Report Claims Alvaro Morata Wants Juventus Return

Chelsea's FA Cup hero Olivier Giroud has insisted competition for places is good for him and the performance of the Chelsea team. However, rumours persist in linking Alvaro Morata with a move back to his former club Juventus.

When asked about his relationship with Morata, Giroud told Chelsea TV (via The Sport Review): “I think I’ve got a good understanding with the boys on the pitch and we have a great team cohesion.





“We do a great job on the pitch for each other. Competition is good for strikers. You need to keep your maximum, give 100 per cent and it helps you to step up.

"It helps the team to win games. It’s a fair competition.”

However, while the fight for places may be benefitting Giroud - who has scored three in his last three outings for the Blues - things aren't so positive for his teammate Morata.

CalcioMercato claim that the Chelsea frontman ,who has struggled for form after a strong start in London, is "more than willing" to make a return to Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, the report also claims Juventus' desire to bring their former Spanish forward back to the Allianz Stadium might not be enough, as the money involved will be a major problem.





Chelsea paid Real Madrid around €80m for the striker, and will likely want to see a sizeable chunk of that figure back if they are to move Morata on. In addition to any transfer fee it is reported that Morata is paid €8m additional of bonuses and tax at Chelsea, figures that Juventus simply cannot match.





The Blues meanwhile will only consider selling Morata if he makes a transfer request, as they are cautious about moving any player on too soon after letting both Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah slip from their grasp.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Morata has had an unspectacular first year in the Premier League. The Spain international has scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season, but nine of those came before Christmas. His poor form prompted him to be dropped for Giroud in the weekend's FA cup semi-final tie with Southampton.





Chelsea won the game 2-0, with both Morata and Giroud both making it onto the scoresheet. Chelsea will now face Manchester United in the FA cup final at Wembley in a grudge match between Antonio Conte and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Morata is not the only striker reportedly thinking of leaving Chelsea in the summer, with loaned out Michy Batshuayi keen to make his move to Borussia Dortmund a permanent one, after a strong start to life in the Bundesliga.