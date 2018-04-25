VIDEO: Steven Gerrard Reacts After Mohamed Salah Scores in Liverpool's 5-2 UCL Win vs Roma

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Steven Gerrard has appeared more and more on our screens as a pundit since his retirement from professional football back in 2016.

Gerrard, who is currently an academy coach with Liverpool, was covering the Reds' Champions League fixture against Roma on Tuesday, a match they won thanks to the heroics of forward trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Salah opened the scoring on the night, finishing a classic Liverpool attack with a sublime strike into the top corner, and Gerrard couldn't help showing his emotion as his former club took the first strides to reaching the Champions League final.

Liverpool charged into a 5-0 lead but late strikes from Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti mean Roma still have a slim chance of reaching the final. Should Jurgen Klopp's side finish the job in Rome, they will play Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

Salah picked up the PFA Player of the Year award last weekend thanks to his brilliant performances so far this season and his two goals against Roma took the Egyptian international's haul to 43 in 47 games.

Those numbers are similarly to figures regularly recorded by Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona star Lionel Messi, but whether Salah can be compared to the two Ballon d'Or winners just yet, remains to be seen.

