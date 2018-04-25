Zinedine Zidane Claims Madrid Won't Roll Over for Bayern During Expletive-Laden Press Conference

Zinedine Zidane has extraordinarily claimed that Real Madrid won't 's**t our pants' against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The European giants face off against one another at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of their Champions League semi final showdown, and it is unclear which of the pair will be triumphant ahead of the return fixture next Tuesday.

In quotes published by Marca, Zidane admitted that his senior squad was well prepared for the task at hand in Bavaria, and used some colourful language to accentuate his point to the assembled press.

He stated: "We are not going to s**t in our pants, there is no such thing. We like to play these games, are emotionally well, and we are prepared to play a great game."

Real Madrid and Bayern have previous in UEFA's continental club tournament, with the defending champions seeing off the Bavarian giants over two legs en route to lifting the trophy last term.

Los Blancos and Bayern's ties also run deep during the current campaign, with James Rodriguez joining Jupp Heynckes' side on a two-year loan deal last summer, and the Colombia international has made it known that he wishes to depart Santiago Bernabeu.

Asked about what his thoughts were behind Rodriguez's time in Germany, Zidane claimed that he had never wanted to see the playmaker leave in the first place, and stated that it was terrible to leave players out of his starting lineup - again with the use of foul language - throughout this term.

Zidane added: "I didn't want him to leave. He wanted to play more and I understand, I've never had problems with James. This year it's been the same with other players who remain on the bench, and it's a f**ker for a coach.

"He's going to be motivated because he's a football player and wants to do well. Anyone who thinks I'm against James is wrong, he's a great player."