Alex Iwobi Insists 'Confident' Arsenal Can Beat Atletico Madrid to Reach Europa League Final

Alex Iwobi has backed Arsenal to get a result in the second leg of their Europa League semi final clash against Atletico Madrid, claiming the squad are very "confident" heading into the tie.

The Gunners were denied victory in last week's first leg game courtesy of a late Antoine Griezmann equaliser. The away goal for the Spanish side swung the tie in their favour and Arsenal will no doubt view the game as an opportunity missed having played 80 minutes against ten men.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, Iwobi has taken a far more positive stance and is in no doubt that Arsenal have what it takes to reach the Europa League final in Lyon later this month and thereby ensuring Wenger's final game for the club has the opportunity to result in silverware.

“We are really motivated - especially by what he has done for the club,” he told Sky Sports (via Evening Standard). “We are trying to make him end the season on a high. And not just for him but for ourselves as well so we are doing our best to get the result.

“We are very confident. We were unfortunate not to get the result we wanted against them in the first leg but we are very confident and believe we can go to the final.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

With the scoreline finely poised at 1-1 heading into Thursday's second leg, Arsenal are still in the tie and will look to emulate their English rivals Chelsea, who emerged victorious from the Wanda Metropolitano earlier this season.

Iwobi completed 90 minutes in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Sunday, however the winger picked up a hamstring complaint that could rule him out of the the return leg.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

This news has given Wenger somewhat of a selection headache with Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffering a recurrence of a knee problem which has seen him sidelined since early April.

“I am still being assessed but to me it is good and I will be okay,” Iwobi said. “We will have to wait and see but I believe I will be okay and fit [for Atletico].”