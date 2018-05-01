Arsenal & Chelsea Among Host of European Clubs Battling to Sign Atalanta Star Bryan Cristante

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta and Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante, according to Sky Sports.

The media outlet claims that representatives of the 23-year-old have recently met with club officials of both the Gunners and the Blues, with Cristante believed to be keen on a move to England.

Cristante has risen to prominence this season after a fine campaign for Atalanta. His nine goals and three assists in the league have helped the club to sixth place in Serie A, while he also helped himself to three strikes in their Europa League run.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The performances of Cristante this season have not gone unnoticed beyond the Premier League, as the likes of Borussia Dortmund and sides in Italy are also said to be monitoring the now Italy international, having made his debut for the Azzurri in October.

In what was initially his second year of a loan move from SL Benfica, Cristante only made his switch to Atalanta from the Portuguese side permanent in January, although the former Pescara and AC Milan man now looks set to join one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

