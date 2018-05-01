Arsenal Fans Call for Anthony Martial Transfer Following Man Utd Forward's Tribute to Arsene Wenger

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Arsenal fans have urged Anthony Martial to move to the north London club following the Manchester United star's tribute to Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger.

There has been plenty of transfer speculation surrounding the French forward this term, with the 22-year-old only being handed 17 league starts this season. Reports claim that Martial could leave the Manchester side this summer, as a result of Jose Mourinho failing to promise him regular game time at Old Trafford.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Juventus are favourites to sign the France international, but La Liga giants Barcelona are also thought to be interested. And back in January, reports claimed that Arsenal were in fact looking to land the young forward, as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move the other way. 

Henrikh Mkhitaryan made the switch instead, but Arsenal supporters seem keen to see Martial playing for the north London side.

And they appear to have taken some hope from Martial's recent post on Twitter. 

Following Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday, the former Monaco star posted a tribute to his fellow countryman, who has announced that he will depart the Emirates at the end of the campaign, ending a 22-year reign at the north London club.

Martial posted a picture of him with Wenger and captioned it 'tribute to a legend'. And although the post was obviously a nod to Wenger's nearing departure, fans have somehow taken hope from the gesture that Martial could move to the club in the summer.

With the Europa League looking like Arsenal's only chance to play UEFA Champions League football next term, failure to win that could jeopardise any chance the Gunners may have had of beating Juventus and Barcelona to the signature of Martial.

