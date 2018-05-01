Bosnian Source Claims Liverpool Assistant Zeljko Buvac Set to Take Over Premier League Club

Bosnian outlet Pravda BL have tipped Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac, who made the headlines this week after taking a personal break from his role at Anfield, to succeed Arsene Wenger as the new Arsenal boss in a sensational potential twist.





After it was initially reported that Buvac had quit Anfield, Liverpool quickly publicly denied the speculation, insisting he has been granted a temporary leave of absence for personal reasons.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with coaches likes Patrick Vieira, Brendan Rodgers, Joachim Low, Luis Enrique and others to fill the void that will be left when Wenger steps down at the end of the season. Buvac has not been mentioned, until now.

As Sport Witness points out, the reason that the story from Pravda BL deserves to be taken seriously is that the outlet was hot on the news that Jurgen Klopp, accompanied by long time friend and colleague Buvac, had agreed to become Liverpool manager back in October 2015.

Nicknamed 'The Brain', Buvac, a Bosnian hailing from the town of Omarska, is deemed a local hero overseas by Pravda. He has known Klopp since 1992 when they played together at Mainz.

Pravda claim that Liverpool's version of events surrounding Buvac's expected return to duty in due course following his sudden absence at Anfield on the eve of facing Roma in the Champions League semi final second leg is not exactly true.

It is said that Buvac has 'arranged everything' with Arsenal. The Bosnian outlet promises that more details will be known after the 56-year-old recharges his batteries back home in Omarska.

Buvac has worked ith Klopp since 2001, serving as assistant manager at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before arriving in England two-and-a-half years ago. His only experience as a manager came at tiny German club Neukirchen where he finished his playing career.

