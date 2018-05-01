Bosnian Source Claims Liverpool Assistant Zeljko Buvac Set to Take Over Premier League Club

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Bosnian outlet Pravda BL have tipped Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac, who made the headlines this week after taking a personal break from his role at Anfield, to succeed Arsene Wenger as the new Arsenal boss in a sensational potential twist.


After it was initially reported that Buvac had quit Anfield, Liverpool quickly publicly denied the speculation, insisting he has been granted a temporary leave of absence for personal reasons.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with coaches likes Patrick Vieira, Brendan Rodgers, Joachim Low, Luis Enrique and others to fill the void that will be left when Wenger steps down at the end of the season. Buvac has not been mentioned, until now.

As Sport Witness points out, the reason that the story from Pravda BL deserves to be taken seriously is that the outlet was hot on the news that Jurgen Klopp, accompanied by long time friend and colleague Buvac, had agreed to become Liverpool manager back in October 2015.

Nicknamed 'The Brain', Buvac, a Bosnian hailing from the town of Omarska, is deemed a local hero overseas by Pravda. He has known Klopp since 1992 when they played together at Mainz.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Pravda claim that Liverpool's version of events surrounding Buvac's expected return to duty in due course following his sudden absence at Anfield on the eve of facing Roma in the Champions League semi final second leg is not exactly true.

It is said that Buvac has 'arranged everything' with Arsenal. The Bosnian outlet promises that more details will be known after the 56-year-old recharges his batteries back home in Omarska.

Buvac has worked ith Klopp since 2001, serving as assistant manager at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before arriving in England two-and-a-half years ago. His only experience as a manager came at tiny German club Neukirchen where he finished his playing career.

If true, would this be a shrewd move from Arsenal, or an enormous gamble?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)