'He Will Stay With Us': Bayern Munich CEO Adamant That Robert Lewandowski Will Remain in Bavaria

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is adamant that star striker Robert Lewandowski will remain at the Allianz Arena beyond this season, according to Kicker

The Poland international has been repeatedly linked with a move to Los Blancos in recent weeks after yet another fine season for Die Roten, scoring 38 goals in 43 appearances this campaign. 

Despite persistent rumours touting a possible move to Madrid, Rummenigge has rubbished reports that Lewandowski will leave this summer, insisting that the 29-year-old will be staying in Bavaria.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

He said: "He scored 38 goals this year as well and we are glad that he is with us and that he will play with us again next year."

Rummenigge and those connected by the Bavarian side that Lewandowski and his teammates can help overturn a 2-1 deficit when they face Los Blancos in the second leg of their Champions League semi final.

(You may also be interested in Thomas Muller Urging the Officials to Step Up for Real Madrid Clash After What Happened Last Year)

After a close first leg that ultimately ended in defeat, the former Bayern forward is hoping that his side will have more luck at the Santiago Bernabeu, in what will be a difficult task to defeat the current holders of the competition in order to reach the final in Kiev at the end of May. 

Rummenigge continued, stating: "If we want to get ahead, then this may be a good indication with work, courage, passion and a lot of fighting, and I hope we're luckier than last Wednesday, we did not deserve the defeat, but that does not help, we have to do better. 

