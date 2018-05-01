Man Utd Sweating on Scan Results But Romelu Lukaku Expected to Be Fit for FA Cup Final

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be fit to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the end of the season, with full results from a scan on his ankle injury expected on Tuesday.

The Manchester United striker picked up the knock against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday under a challenge from Gunners debutant Konstantinos Mavropanos and left the field early in the second half, but the Guardian report that the club's medical staff are confident that the injury is just a minor one.

Romelu Lukaku is class at getting on the end of crosses but the only player we have who can put in a decent ball from the byline is Romelu Lukaku — ً (@UtdAlfie) April 30, 2018

Lukaku has shown better form than fellow big-money summer signings Alvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette this season, netting 27 times in all competitions, and United are likely to lean heavily on him at Wembley on 19th May.





Speaking after the weekend's game about the severity of Lukaku's injury, Jose Mourinho admitted: "I don't know. To be out is not OK. He wants to always play all the time, he is never tired, so when he has small things he doesn’t care, he wants to go. To say immediately ‘change’ is because he couldn’t play. But, three more weeks until the final. I just know [the injury] is on his foot.”

The players involved in most goals in all competitions, 2017/18 so far:



1.) Lukaku: 27 ⚽️ + 9 🅰️



2.) Lingard: 13 ⚽️ + 6 🅰️



3.) Rashford: 12 ⚽️ + 9 🅰️



4.) Martial: 11 ⚽️ + 10 🅰️



5.) Pogba: 6 ⚽️ + 12 🅰️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/1RDWyk7r98 — Man Utd Updates (@utds_updates) April 30, 2018

Pressed specifically on the Belgian's prospects for the FA Cup final, he added: “I don’t know. I don’t think it is something. I hope it is not something that keeps him out of a game in three weeks’ time but I don’t know.”





With Champions League football secured for next season, United have little more than pride and a small bump in prize money to play for - meaning that Lukaku can be eased back in time for the Cup rather than rushed into action for a crunch league game beforehand.