Man Utd Sweating on Scan Results But Romelu Lukaku Expected to Be Fit for FA Cup Final

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be fit to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the end of the season, with full results from a scan on his ankle injury expected on Tuesday.

The Manchester United striker picked up the knock against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday under a challenge from Gunners debutant Konstantinos Mavropanos and left the field early in the second half, but the Guardian report that the club's medical staff are confident that the injury is just a minor one. 

Lukaku has shown better form than fellow big-money summer signings Alvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette this season, netting 27 times in all competitions, and United are likely to lean heavily on him at Wembley on 19th May. 


Speaking after the weekend's game about the severity of Lukaku's injury, Jose Mourinho admitted: "I don't know. To be out is not OK. He wants to always play all the time, he is never tired, so when he has small things he doesn’t care, he wants to go. To say immediately ‘change’ is because he couldn’t play. But, three more weeks until the final. I just know [the injury] is on his foot.”

Pressed specifically on the Belgian's prospects for the FA Cup final, he added: “I don’t know. I don’t think it is something. I hope it is not something that keeps him out of a game in three weeks’ time but I don’t know.”


With Champions League football secured for next season, United have little more than pride and a small bump in prize money to play for - meaning that Lukaku can be eased back in time for the Cup rather than rushed into action for a crunch league game beforehand. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)