Manchester United Assistant Rui Faria Named as Shock Contender for Arsenal Manager Job

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Jose Mourinho may be set to part ways with Rui Faria as the Manchester United assistant manager emerged as a surprise candidate for the Arsenal job.

The Sun report that the Gunners have compiled a 14-man shortlist for the position, and Faria joins more established names on the list as Arsenal adopt a comprehensive approach in their search for the best man possible.

Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal in the summer after 22 years at the club and his replacement will be tasked with transforming the club back into Premier League contenders once more.

Faria has worked under Mourinho for 17 years, first as a fitness coach and then as an assistant. Their working relationship dates back to Mourinho's second managerial position at Portuguese club Uniao de Leiria in 2001/02.

It is believed that Faria harbours managerial ambitions of his own, but a job as big as this one may be a step too far for his first solo move.

However, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has hired rookie coaches at three of his American sporting franchises - NFL side LA Rams, the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Arsenal Mull Over Move for Monaco Head Coach After Reportedly Cooling Interest in Luis Enrique)

This would indicate that Faria is under serious consideration, though it would be a surprise to many if he were preferred to more established candidates such as Max Allegri, Luis Enrique and Brendan Rodgers.

Mourinho has described Faria as his "methodology right arm, the guy that understands best my information and the way I work." Having worked together throughout their careers, it would be fascinating to see how much Faria has learned from Mourinho, and how Mourinho would cope without his trusted friend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)