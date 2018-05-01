Marouane Fellaini Seeking Pay Rise as Manchester United Look to Agree Contract Extension

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Marouane Fellaini and Manchester United are set for another round of talks as they look to thrash out a two-year contract extension for the Belgian midfielder.

Fellaini scored his fifth goal of the season on Sunday with a late headed winner against Arsenal as United moved to within one win of guaranteeing second place in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho has said that the club and player are 'almost there' on a new contract, but the Times claims that talks are still ongoing, with disagreements over the length of the contract and extent of the pay rise.

United offered Fellaini a one-year deal, but the 30-year-old wants a two-year contract and a pay rise to £100,000 a week, up from his current deal of £80,000 a week.

Turkish pair Galatasaray and Besiktas, and some clubs in the Chinese Super League, are reportedly keen on Fellaini, but Mourinho is confident that he will stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season.

“I believe he will stay,” Mourinho said. “He’s a good player and he can be used in many different circumstances, according to the nature of the game.”

(You may also be interested in Through the Exit Door: 7 Players Who Could Leave Manchester United This Summer)


Fellaini came off the bench on Sunday, replacing Jesse Lingard in a move that many United fans were displeased with. The Belgian headed against the post when he should have scored but made amends in injury time as he rose to power a header past David Ospina.

It was his first goal of this calendar year, although he has played less than 180 minutes of Premier League football in 2018 due to a recurring knee injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)