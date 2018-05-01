Max Allegri Escapes Punishment for Post-Match Comments on Referee's Derby d'Italia Performance

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Juventus manager Max Allegri will face no further action for his remarks about Daniele Orsato after the league leaders' game with Inter at the weekend.

The Italian coach was caught on camera talking about Orsato as fourth official Paolo Tagliavento walked through the mixed zone.

Via Football Italia, Federation Prosecutor for the FIGC Giuseppe Pecoraro wanted to review the footage of Allegri. He has now done so and concluded that there was nothing untoward.

There had been some speculation that Allegri had said to Tagliavento that 'It went really well… He was so good… Promote him!' as he passed by.

Tagliavento was also rumoured to have said to Allegri prior to that; 'adesso nel recupero vinciamo', which translates to 'now we'll win in extra time', which of course would cause all sorts of trouble.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Apparently though, it's more likely he said 'quanto recupero facciamo', which means 'how much extra time do we give?'

Since the story broke, it has since been suggested that the footage might have been edited so that the clip was in the first half when the score was 1-0 to Juventus - not in the second half.

GIOVANNI ISOLINO/GettyImages

Juve went on to win the game 3-2 thanks to late goals from Milan Skriniar (own goal) and Gonzalo Higuaín, and the game was controversial with Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic lucky not to see red.

It was a huge result for Juve, who now look set to clinch this season's Scudetto after Napoli were surprisingly beaten 3-0 by Fiorentina the following day.

The Old Lady now have a four-point cushion at the top with just three games left to play and should they finish the job, they'll claim their seventh consecutive league title.

