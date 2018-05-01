Sky Sports Pundit Tips 'Deserving' Spurs Boss for Man Utd Role When Jose Mourinho Departs

Gary Neville has explained why he thinks Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino should be the man to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Sky Sports pundit spoke about the north Londoners' mentality, and admitted that he had been 'disappointed' to see them collapse against his old club Manchester United in the FA Cup recently.

However, Neville stated his belief that Pochettino could be in line to take up residence in the Old Trafford dugout when Mourinho calls time on his spell in Manchester - a move that the United legend says would be a 'deserved' one for the ex-Southampton gaffer.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He said: "When Jose Mourinho's time at Manchester United has finished, whether that is one year, two year or three years, and I hope he wins multiple league titles because I think he is a fantastic manager, this is the guy that I would want to manage the club I support.

"That's because I think he is the guy who deserves it. I think it is the same for Paris Saint-Germain and I think it's the same for Real Madrid. And I think that Daniel Levy knows that. That is coming in the next 12 months for Tottenham and it is a big problem if he leaves because he is extracting the maximum from limited resources.

"Thinking that he has done it at Southampton, he has done it at Tottenham with a bigger budget, and now he needs to prove himself at the highest level of the Premier League or at a top club in Europe. That is going to come."

He is the most likely candidate to replace José in a year or two but what I would say is Pochettino can win trophies with the squad Man Utd have — Donal Power (@DonalPower9602) April 30, 2018

Neville also explained why he thinks that Spurs have a mental block that is preventing them from moving on the next level to win trophies.

Mauricio Pochettino's squad have begun to acquire the label of 'nearly men' following their Premier League title hopes falling apart over the last two seasons, while their wait for silverware must go on for another term after their semi final defeat to United nearly a fortnight ago.

And Neville stated that the club needed to start meeting expectations sooner rather than later.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"There is a question (about their mentality). I have seen them at Old Trafford in the last couple of seasons, the FA Cup game against Manchester United and the game against Manchester City, and I was disappointed.

"I was disappointed because I felt this team would continue to grow and they would get stronger mentally in order to produce those high-level performances in the bigger matches. They are still not quite ready.

"On the other hand, when you look at the spending and the competing on all fronts, it may not be a mentality thing. It may be that they will just fall a little bit short because they have not quite got the depth of the others."