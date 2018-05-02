'I’m Extremely Proud': Defender 'Honoured' to Be Named Leicester City's Player of the Season

Leicester City held their annual end of season awards ceremony on Tuesday night, and it was defender Harry Maguire who was the star of the show.

The England international collected both the Players’ Player and Player of the Season gongs, after a fine first campaign for the Foxes. The 25-year-old has been a regular starter in the Leicester City side this season and admitted that he was 'honoured' to receive the two awards.

“Obviously I’m extremely proud,” he said. “I’m really honoured to collect these awards. I’m very lucky to have signed for such a good, well-supported club.

“The chairman here is fantastic and the club hopes to progress in further years,” Maguire told LCFC TV (via Leicester Mercury).

Despite recent speculation that boss Claude Puel's future at the club is in danger, following a string of poor results since the turn of the year, Maguire spoke positively about the team spirit in the Leicester City camp.

“I’ve been really lucky to come into the club. It’s a great bunch of lads there’s a great spirit," he said. "I’ve settled in really well with the lads and the supporters have been brilliant with me ever since I joined.

“It’s been a great season for myself. As a team, we want to push on next year and in the remaining three games.”

Wilfred Ndidi also collected an award on the night, winning the Young Player of the Season crown, while Hamza Choudhury was given the Development Squad Player of the Year award, with Conor Tee named the Academy Player of the Season.

Jamie Vardy was also among the awards winning Goal of the Season for his strike against West Brom earlier in the season.