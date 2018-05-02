'I’m Extremely Proud': Defender 'Honoured' to Be Named Leicester City's Player of the Season

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Leicester City held their annual end of season awards ceremony on Tuesday night, and it was defender Harry Maguire who was the star of the show. 

The England international collected both the Players’ Player and Player of the Season gongs, after a fine first campaign for the Foxes. The 25-year-old has been a regular starter in the Leicester City side this season and admitted that he was 'honoured' to receive the two awards. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“Obviously I’m extremely proud,” he said. “I’m really honoured to collect these awards. I’m very lucky to have signed for such a good, well-supported club.

“The chairman here is fantastic and the club hopes to progress in further years,” Maguire told LCFC TV (via Leicester Mercury).

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Despite recent speculation that boss Claude Puel's future at the club is in danger, following a string of poor results since the turn of the year,  Maguire spoke positively about the team spirit in the Leicester City camp.

“I’ve been really lucky to come into the club. It’s a great bunch of lads there’s a great spirit," he said. "I’ve settled in really well with the lads and the supporters have been brilliant with me ever since I joined.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“It’s been a great season for myself. As a team, we want to push on next year and in the remaining three games.” 

Wilfred Ndidi also collected an award on the night, winning the Young Player of the Season crown, while Hamza Choudhury was given the Development Squad Player of the Year award, with Conor Tee named the Academy Player of the Season.

Jamie Vardy was also among the awards winning Goal of the Season for his strike against West Brom earlier in the season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)