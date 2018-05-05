Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp Head Six-Man Shortlist for EPL Manager of the Season

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's head coach Jürgen Klopp have been named on a six-man shortlist for manager of the season, which is available for fans to vote on from May 5.

The two well-renowned coaches are also joined by four of the Premier League's best performing managers from outside the top six.

Sean Dyche has been included on the shortlist as his Burnley side are on the brink of Europa League qualification. Brighton & Hove Albion's Chris Hughton, who guided the Seagulls to a 1-0 over Manchester United on Friday, is also being considered for the coveted award which was last won by Antonio Conte.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson and Newcastle United's beloved manager Rafa Benitez round off the nominees.

A decision will be made over who the manager of the season should be by combining the public vote with those cast by a panel of experts, which includes Premier League legends Sir Alex Ferguson, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

Guardiola has guided his Manchester City side to an impressive title-winning campaign in just his second season at the Etihad, and many expect the former Barcelona boss to be crowned as the Premier League's Manager of the Season.

The winner of the award will be announced on May 15 at the League Managers Association (LMA) awards evening. 

      Double Bogey (+2)