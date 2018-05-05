Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Join the Race to Sign Atalanta Teen Sensation Musa Barrow

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of several major European clubs interested in buying 19-year-old Atalanta star Musa Barrow, even though the Serie A club insist he is not for sale.

According to an article on Italian football website Calciomercato.com, the young Gabonese striker has attracted the interest of clubs including Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, as well as Mauricio Pochettino's side.

However, it is believed that Atalanta president Antonio Percassi is determined to keep the Gambian striker for at least another season, in order to sell him for a fee in the region of

€30-35m.

Barrow will of course need to maintain his encouraging early progress if he is to command such a high transfer fee. He has started in Atalanta's last four Serie A matches, scoring twice and creating one goal in an impressive series of performances.

However, a move to Spurs at such an early stage of his career could be a daunting challenge for the young striker, as it would arguably represent a significant step up in the footballing world.

Atalanta are currently in sixth place in Serie A, 12 points off the top four, whereas Spurs reached the last 16 of this year's UEFA Champions League and are also likely to feature in next year's tournament.



Great win https://t.co/0Cq4AeiTss against Lazio...Happy to score and assist pic.twitter.com/EbzY3boMxw — Musa Barrow (@barrow_musa) November 19, 2017

Were he to move to Spurs, Barrow would surely have to accept the role of Harry Kane's understudy - which could potentially represent an impediment for his development, at a time when he needs as much game time as possible.



As for Spurs fans, they may possibly question the wisdom of investing heavily in an unproven goalscorer, especially seeing as there is arguably a far greater need to reinforce their defence - as illustrated by the 3-1 home defeat by champions Manchester City.

