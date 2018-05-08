Juventus meet AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final in Rome on Wednesday, with both teams looking to add to their extensive trophy cabinets.

Juve will be looking to win the trophy for the fifth season in a row, and for the 16th time overall, while Milan will want to take their win total in the tournament to five. They last won the competition in 2003, beating Roma in the final.

This is the fifth meeting in the final between Juve and Milan, Juve winning three of the previous four meetings - Milan's only victory came back in 1973.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash of Italian heavyweights.

Classic Encounter

Milan 0-1 Juventus (Coppa Italia Final, May 2016)

While probably not the most memorable of games between the two sides, the result was significant in that it meant that Juventus became the first team in Italian football to complete back-to-back doubles.

Juve had wrapped up the league title in April, for the fifth season in a row - and needed the Coppa Italia to make history.

But it took the champions until extra time to make the breakthrough, when current Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata made no mistake with a half volley from Juan Cuadrado's cross.

That goal would prove to be enough to lift the cup, as Juve saw off late pressure from Milan to complete their second double in two seasons.

Recent Form

Juventus have won their last two games, after suffering a late defeat against Napoli last month.

The Old Lady are currently five points clear of their nearest rivals at the top of Serie A, with just two games left to play, having won 29 of their league games this season. But attention on Wednesday turns to the Coppa.

Milan currently sit five places and 31 points below their rivals in the table, but like their opponents, the team have won their previous two outings and will be hoping to make it three in a row.

Also like Juve, Milan have lost just one game in their last six.

Team News

Juventus could be without four players for the game due to injury, with Stefano Sturaro, Benedikt Höwedes, Mattia De Sciglio and Mario Mandzukic all doubtful - though the latter two have now returned to training and could feature.

De Sciglio's season has been ravaged with injuries, and he has missed the last five games due to a foot injury, while Mandzukic looks to have recovered from laceration which kept him out for the game against Bologna.

Milan are looking healthy on the injury front, with only Andrea Conti and Lucas Biglia the only definite absentees - both are ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Conti suffered a set back in his comeback from a cruciate ligament injury, while Biglia suffered a 'severe' back injury in the match against Benevito in April.

Prediction

Both teams will relish the chance of adding silverware to their trophy cabinet, and both have the ability to come out on top. Both are still fighting for their place in the table - Juve for the first spot and Milan for the final European place.

Juve do have a bigger cushion in the league and therefore may be able to put more concentration into the final.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Milan