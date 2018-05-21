Ernesto Valverde Salutes Club Legend Following Sociedad Win as Andres Iniesta Says Goodbye

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Ernesto Valverde hailed Andres Iniesta after the 34-year-old bid his final farewell from Barcelona in their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday evening

Philippe Coutinho netted the only goal of the game with a stunning curling effort from range that was fitting for the occasion to round off a historic campaign for the Catalonians. 

Although, with the Liga title already wrapped up, the focus throughout the evening fell solely on the Spaniard, who was bringing an end to 22 years at the Camp Nou.

And in the 81st minute, Iniesta's moment finally came, as the teary-eyed World Cup winner left the field to thunderous applause after sharing an embrace with each of his team-mates and handing over the captain's armband to Lionel Messi in a symbolic gesture. 

After the game, while speaking to Barca TV, as quoted by Goal, Valverde took the time to laud the Asia-bound midfielder; describing him as a historic player. 

"We wanted to compete and win, but today was Andres' day, and the crowd made it special," he said. "I wanted to change things at the end of the game, to coincide with Leo on the field. It was the right moment.

"These types of players will be talked about long into the future. They are unrepeatable, historical players that everyone will remember."


Iniesta has not yet formally announced his destination ahead of next season, with both clubs in China and Japan linked with the architect. 

Despite tradition usually seeing the lifting of the La Liga trophy ahead of the first game of the season, the veteran was able to get his hands on the famous silverware one more time as he said goodbye with an emotional coronation. 

