New Owner Sensationally Admits Chris Coleman Could Rejoin Sunderland Weeks After Being Sacked

New Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has revealed the club are considering the option of re-appointing Chris Coleman as manager - just three weeks after sacking the Welshman.



After being relegated from the Premier League, the Black Cats lasted just one season in the Championship before they suffered back-to-back relegations, meaning they will be playing League 1 football next season.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Coleman joined the club in November 2017 after leaving his position as Wales manager - in the hope of overturning Sunderland's fortunes - however the task in hand proved to be too difficult as they lost their Championship status.



The 47-year-old left the Stadium of Light and the club was sold, as they looked to rebuild ahead of next season. However there looks to have been an unlikely twist in the managerial situation, with reports from the likes of the Daily Mirror and the Sun claiming that Sunderland will make the unprecedented move.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Donald told the Mirror: “It wasn’t us (who sacked Coleman), and I wouldn’t rule out potentially talking to Chris. We’ve got one week, we believe, to get ourselves organised. From a fans’ perspective, Chris is obviously the visual one.



“What Ellis Short has done through this whole process is that he has tidied up the business as best he can to reduce the liabilities moving forward. He has decided that Chris is one of those, and that is up to him. That’s absolutely nothing to do with us, and we wouldn’t necessarily exclude Chris from the process of arranging a new manager. It was completely and utterly down to Ellis."



The club have announced that they will appoint a new manager by the start of next week, and Sunderland fans will be keeping a close eye on development as they continue their search for the man who will be tasked with leading the club back to the higher tiers of England football once again.

