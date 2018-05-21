Report Claims Liverpool Will Raid Burnley or Newcastle in Search of a New Defender This Summer

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Champions League finalists Liverpool will look to sign either Jamaal Lascelles or James Tarkowski this summer, as the Reds look to bolster their defence ahead of the new season.

Both Lascelles and Tarkowski have been standout players for Newcastle and Burley respectively this campaign, although neither have been able to force their way into Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

But their absence from the competition in Russia could allow them to secure a big move early in the transfer window, with Liverpool eager to get their business done soon after they meet Real Madrid in Kiev this weekend.

And a report from the Independent claims that the Reds will push to sign one of either Lascelles or Tarkowski in an attempt to appease critics of their defence.

A new goalkeeper is also highly sought after at Anfield this summer, which many believe will be Jack Butland, but Jürgen Klopp has reached a consensus with the club's hierarchy that a new centre-back is their highest priority.

Lascelles has been a key figure for Newcastle this season, as well as during their promotion campaign from the Championship 12 months ago.

Tarkowski, on the other hand, has filled the gap of Michael Keane perfectly following his departure to Everton last summer, and the 25-year-old was instrumental in helping the Clarets qualify for the Europa League this season.

