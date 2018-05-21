Report Claims Manuel Pellegrini Has Agreed £5m-a-Year Deal to Become New Manager at West Ham

West Ham are set to name a new boss a following the expiration of David Moyes's short-term deal as the London Stadium. And according to the Daily Mail, former Manchester City coach Manuel Pellegrini will be the one who takes over.

Pellegrini, who spent three years at the Etihad in charge of the Cityzens, won the Premier League title during his time there, as well as two League Cups, and took them to the only Champions League semi-final in their history. However, he was not offered a new deal upon the expiration of his contract in 2016 as Pep Guardiola had already been lined up to take over.

The 64-year-old took up a post as Hebei China Fortune manager that very year, but his time there is also now over; and after having reportedly held talks with the Hammers in London, he is set to be announced as their new boss and will earn £5m-a-season.

Pellegrini is said to have been one of four managers shortlisted for the vacant managerial post at West Ham, but given the credentials and achievements over the course of his career as a coach, he has earned himself a return to Premier League football.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is also understood to have been one of the coaches eyed by the Irons' board. But the Spaniard, despite his squabbles with the Toon hierarchy, doesn't seem ready leave St James' Park just yet and has already become very popular with the club's fan base.

Meanwhile, sources are also claiming that City midfielder Yaya Toure will reunite with his former boss at West Ham this summer, with his contract set to expire next month.