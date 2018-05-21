Report Details When Liverpool Will Begin Talks to Complete Deal for French Star

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Liverpool's pursuit of Lyon star playmaker Nabil Fekir could be set to ramp up in the coming days, with a report from France claiming the player will leave his current club this summer.

Earlier in May, it was reported that Liverpool had reached a 'verbal agreement' for Fekir - who will go to the World Cup Russia this summer with France - after Jurgen Klopp met with the star at the beginning of the year. This followed claims that the Reds had agreed a €70m transfer for the 24-year-old, who scored 18 times in Ligue 1 this season.


Comments from both the player's father and Lyon dampened fevered speculation. However, the links have not subsided, with many fully expecting Fekir to become Liverpool second big money signing of the summer after Naby Keita.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

In L’Equipe's Monday edition (via SportWitness) Bilel Ghazi claims Fekir is expected to leave this summer, with the 3-2 victory over OGC Nice his last in Lyon colours. It is also noted that, despite some reports linking both Chelsea and Arsenal, Liverpool are the only real contenders for Fekir and a transfer to Anfield 'should' happen.

Perhaps most crucially for Liverpool fans, Ghazi writes that, with the summer transfer window already open, the Reds will begin talks to sign Fekir after the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Despite previous assertions of a €70m deal, there is no mention of a fee, while Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas will surely attempt to extract as much money as he possibly can from Liverpool, who still have a surplus from the sale of Philippe Coutinho in January.

Many Reds fans will now be hoping that Fekir is a Liverpool player by the time his France side take on Australia in their Group C opener at the World Cup on June 16.

