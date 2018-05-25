Everton's Marco Silva Pursuit Set to Drag Into Next Week as Watford Compensation Dispute Continues

Everton's pursuit of former Watford manager Marco Silva is set to be delayed once again, with the Hornets looking for compensation from the Merseyside club.

The Blues made Silva their number one target following the dismissal of Sam Allardyce after a rocky tenure at Goodison Park for the former England boss, but it appears they'll have to wait at least another week before Silva can be confirmed.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to the Liverpool Echo, the stumbling block comes in the form of Watford expecting compensation for the approaches Everton made for Silva last season, which, according to Watford, derailed their season and ultimately made Silva's position untenable.

While negotiations have taken place between the two clubs, nothing has been agreed, frustrating Everton fans who will no doubt want their side to start the overhaul their team needs as soon as possible.

The aforementioned overhaul began with the axing of Sam Allardyce, but he wasn't the only big name to leave the club, with director of football Steve Walsh also making way for Dutchman Marcel Brands.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Although Brands doesn't officially begin his new role until June 1, it's believed he assessed numerous possible replacements for Sam Allardyce, before eventually giving his go ahead to pursue Marco Silva.

Silva remains the heavy favourite to take the hot seat at Goodison Park, but Everton fans will surely be hoping to see him appointed sooner rather than later as the club look to get ready for what will hopefully be a more positive campaign in 2018/19.