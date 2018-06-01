Mainz Demand Large Fee for Highly Rated Borussia Dortmund Target Abdou Diallo

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Mainz will demand that Borussia Dortmund dig deep into their pockets if they are to sign their highly rated young defender Abdou Diallo.

It looks increasingly inevitable that Sokratis Papastathopoulos will leave Dortmund for Arsenal in the coming weeks and BVB need to shore up their defensive options.

Diallo has impressed in 19 Bundesliga appearances since joining Mainz from Monaco last summer. He still has four years left on the contract he signed at the Opel Arena and Mainz will not let Dortmund get their man without a fight.

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

According to Sport1, a fee in the region of €28m (£24.6m) will be required to prise Diallo away from Mainz. It is believed that Diallo would favour a move to Dortmund so that he can play for his countryman Lucien Favre, who is taking over at the Westfalenstadion.

Diallo would also relish the chance to play Champions League football again. He was named in Monaco's European squad for last season's competition but only played one game: a 3-0 group stage defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Diallo is of Senegalese descent but was born in Tours and has represented France at every youth level from U16 to U21. He is yet to play for the senior team though.

Dortmund's dream centre back signing would be Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt. The 18-year-old is considered one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe but Dortmund would face stiff competition for his signature.

BVB qualified for next season's Champions League in unconvincing fashion, finishing 4th in the Bundesliga with only goal difference keeping them above Leverkusen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)