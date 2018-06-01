Spurs Set to Demand Staggering Compensation Package as Real Madrid 'Make Approach' for Pochettino

June 01, 2018

Real Madrid have already made an approach to take Mauricio Pochettino away from Tottenham, with Marca reporting that both the Argentinian and Germany coach Joachim Low are targets to replace Zinedine Zidane.

Their hunt for a new head coach began on Thursday in the wake of Zidane's surprise resignation, after winning a third Champions League title in three seasons. Liverpool were beaten 3-1 in Kiev.

A story from the Daily Mirror claims that Real are set for an 'all-out pursuit' of Pochettino, a man who has long been linked with a future at the Bernabeu after his impressive tenure at Spurs, but Marca take it one step further and claim that they've already made contact. They make no mistake about it - Pochettino sits at the top of their wanted list.

The Argentine masterminded a famous 3-1 Spurs victory over Real in the Champions League during the group stage of the competition and has previous experience of coaching in Spain after his time in charge of Espanyol, a club he also played for.

The problem for Real, however, is that Pochettino signed a new long-term contract with Spurs until the summer of 2023 only recently.

Tottenham are understandably keen for Pochettino to be the manager who leads them into their new stadium next season and it would cost Real a fortune in compensation to get their man, even if he is considered the 'preferred choice' for Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

That fortune in compensation, as reported by the Times, is claimed to be an insane £42m, as there is no release clause in the new deal he's recently signed. 

Reports differ on whether Pochettino has a verbal understanding with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on whether he would be allowed to leave for Madrid if he so wished, but the London club are determined to keep their man. Whether they'll be able to is another matter.

