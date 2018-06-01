Wayne Rooney Set to Complete DC United Move Next Week as Lengthy Negotiations Near Conclusion

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Major League Soccer outfit DC United could confirm the signing of Everton striker Wayne Rooney as early as Monday, according to a report.

The 32-year-old is said to be in advanced talks, with Sky Sports News claiming that a deal could be completed at the start of next week, following a month of negotiations.

Talks between Everton, DC United and Rooney's agent, Paul Stretford, have been rumbling on and it has been agreed that the former Manchester United striker will earn £3.8m per year on a two-year contract.

DC United will also reportedly pay a 'significant proportion' of the remainder of Rooney's Everton deal, which has 12 months left to run at a staggering £180,000-a-week.

Sky Sports News also say that the agreement will allow for Rooney to return to Goodison in coaching role at later date, and they add that he will be allowed a period of time to apply for a US visa before linking up with his new teammates.

Rooney, who has spent half of his life as a Premier League player, is expected to make his MLS debut against Vancouver Whitecaps on 15 July.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Last week, Rooney took a break from his family holiday to fly into Washington for a medical and talks with club officials.

The former England captain has previously spoken of his desire to coach in the Everton academy when his playing career draws to a close, and his agreement with DC United will allow him to do just that.

''The main thing I want to have a go at is management, I would love to stay at Everton in a coaching role or hopefully manager one day," Rooney told the Telegraph earlier this year.

''It is something I want to do – to stay involved, but if that is not possible I will look to see where the opportunities are for me. I am determined to become a manager."

