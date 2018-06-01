Wolves Complete Permanent Signings of On-Loan Duo Benik Afobe and Willy Boly

Wolves have completed the permanent signings of on-loan duo Benik Afobe from Bournemouth and Willy Boly from Porto following successful loans at Molineux during the club's excellent Championship winning campaign in 2017/18.

A similar deal for Diogo Jota had already been agreed, with all three players now tied to long-term contract as Wolves prepare their assault on the Premier League next season.

The deal for Afobe is believed to be worth £12.5m and sees the striker come full circle after he left Wolves to join Bournemouth in the top flight in January 2016.

The ex-Arsenal youth player scored several key goals in his first few months that helped secure the Cherries' Premier League status that season. He is one of the few Wolves players with existing Premier League experience alongside ex-Norwich pair John Ruddy and Ryan Bennett.

£10m central defender Boly had arrived on loan from Porto last summer and played 37 times. His performances earned the Frenchman a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Wolves are expected to continue being busy in the transfer market this summer. One of the club's more ambitious rumoured targets if AC Milan forward Andre Silva, a player who scored nine goals during World Cup qualifying for Portugal and who could cost as much as €31m.