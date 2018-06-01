Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to Real Madrid, saying "when Real Madrid call you, you have to listen to them".

The Tottenham manager signed a new contract with the club last week keeping him there until 2023, and Spurs fans hoped that would be the end of the rumours linking Pochettino to Real Madrid.

But those rumors have resurfaced after Zinedine Zidane stepped down as Madrid manager on Thursday. It is thought that Pochettino is Florentino Perez's only target.

Spurs would turn down any approach for the Argentine but Pochettino was non-committal when quizzed about his future by Spanish newspaper AS.

“I live in the present, there is nothing more important than this. I enjoy what is happening and what has to be, will be," Pochettino said. “[Former coach] Jorge Griffa told me once that I have to let football take me wherever, to not get bogged down in trying to change my own destiny."

Pochettino admitted that a move to Real Madrid would be tempting for any manager.

“When Real Madrid call you, you have to listen to them. Although in this case it doesn’t depend on me. I have just signed a long contract with Tottenham and I am very happy here," he said.

“I am happy at Tottenham because they let me work and we are growing together. Right now I want to focus on planning for next season and keep out of all the things that are being said. There will be lots of rumors, lots of things said, but I have no news from Real Madrid."

There was some good news for Spurs fans as Pochettino confirmed Thursday's reports that his new contract does not contain a release clause.

Pochettino has been at Tottenham since joining from Southampton in 2014.