Shakhtar Donetsk Star Fred Set for Man Utd Medical Next Week Ahead of £52m Transfer

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Shakhtar Donetsk's midfield star Fred is expected to undergo a medical with Manchester United next week as his move to Old Trafford nears completion. 

The Brazilian has been in talks with United since January after a move to rivals Man City reportedly fell through, and having already revealed his representatives were in advanced negotiations, the 25-year-old is expected to become Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer in the coming days. 

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, a deal has been finalised between all parties and simply requires the completion of a medical to add the finishing touches. 


The Red Devils will part with £43m up front, with over £7m worth of add-ons expected to raise the deal to £52.2m. 


Mourinho is eager to improve his defensive line this summer, and the capture of Fred is said to come as a major boost to United's manager after making a defensive midfielder his priority this summer. 

The United boss is said to see Fred as the ideal shield for his backline in midfield, where the club have have been linked with a plethora of centre backs, including Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld. 


Fred, who has been with Shakhtar Donetsk for five season, is currently in England on international duty ahead of Brazil's warm-up game for the World Cup against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday.

In other news, United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as the Spanish giants are reportedly preparing to offer the Welshman a bumper new deal to ensure his future remains at the Bernabeu, despite already being contracted until 2022. 

