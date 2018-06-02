Shakhtar Donetsk Star Fred Set for Man Utd Medical Next Week Ahead of £52m Transfer

Shakhtar Donetsk's midfield star Fred is expected to undergo a medical with Manchester United next week as his move to Old Trafford nears completion.

The Brazilian has been in talks with United since January after a move to rivals Man City reportedly fell through, and having already revealed his representatives were in advanced negotiations, the 25-year-old is expected to become Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer in the coming days.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, a deal has been finalised between all parties and simply requires the completion of a medical to add the finishing touches.





The Red Devils will part with £43m up front, with over £7m worth of add-ons expected to raise the deal to £52.2m.





Mourinho is eager to improve his defensive line this summer, and the capture of Fred is said to come as a major boost to United's manager after making a defensive midfielder his priority this summer.

Manchester United have finalized Fred deal for 50M. He’s going to have medicals and sign his contract soon. 🇧🇷🔴 #MUFC #transfers #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2018

The United boss is said to see Fred as the ideal shield for his backline in midfield, where the club have have been linked with a plethora of centre backs, including Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld.





Fred, who has been with Shakhtar Donetsk for five season, is currently in England on international duty ahead of Brazil's warm-up game for the World Cup against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday.

In other news, United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as the Spanish giants are reportedly preparing to offer the Welshman a bumper new deal to ensure his future remains at the Bernabeu, despite already being contracted until 2022.