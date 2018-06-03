Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has dropped hints that he could be tempted with a potential exit away from the German champions this summer.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Bavarians and has been a pivotal member of the squad who have dominated German football in recent years. Since making his debut for Bayern in 2008, Muller has made 440 appearances, scored 176 goals and won seven Bundesliga titles, four German cups and a Champions League title to boot.

The German international has been continually linked with a move away from Bayern, most notably to Manchester United, but a deal has never materialised.

Speaking to Welt Am Sonntag (via Goal) Muller expressed his intentions for the future and suggested that he could be tempted with a move elsewhere.

"Another task would certainly be interesting and attractive," he said.

"If the situation is different, a lot can happen.

"Basically, it is very difficult to get away from Bayern. Currently I have no thoughts to do something else."

Muller, who will be expected to be a part of Germany's final 23-man World Cup squad, was recently left out of the side that lost their first warm-up match 2-1 to Austria but he will be expected to feature against Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The rumors surrounding the forward's future coincide with more speculation surrounding a number of his team-mates at the Allianz Arena.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski has been heavily tipped with a surprise exit after his agent claimed the striker wanted a 'new challenge' and both Thiago and Jerome Boating have previously spoken to the media regarding possible departures.