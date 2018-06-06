WATCH: Adebayo Akinfenwa Send Sergio Ramos Hilarious, Threatening Message

Akinfenwa is none too pleased with how Sergio Ramos dealt with Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius during the Champions League final.

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Wycombe Wanderers striker and Liverpool fan Adebayo Akinfenwa has sent a hilarious - if slightly intimidating - message to Sergio Ramos following Real Madrid's Champions League final win over the Reds.

Throughout Liverpool's Champions League final encounter against Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos hardly did himself any favors to amend his reputation as one of football's bad guys, as the Spain defender injured both Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius.

The Madrid captain injured the former just before the half hour mark when he linked arms with the Liverpool forward before seemingly throwing him to the floor, resulting in Salah sustaining a shoulder injury. Meanwhile Karius was injured when he collided with Ramos in the second half, resulting in the Reds keeper receiving a concussion.

Wycombe striker Akinfenwa has not taken too kindly to this revelation, with the Liverpool fan taking to social media in order to demonstrate exactly how he would have handled the rogue Spanish defender.

In the video the well-built striker showed Ramos exactly what he has to look forward to should he ever cross paths with Akinfenwa, with the 36-year-old forward putting on a spectacle, snapping a football foot in half as a show of his immense strength.

Since joining up with the Spain squad, Ramos has taken steps to further ensure his reputation with Liverpool fans lies in tatter, with the Madrid defender mockingly dismissing accusations he deliberately injured both Salah and Karius, resulting in Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino branding the Spaniard and 'idiot'.

