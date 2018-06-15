Aston Villa Facing Financial Ruin Unless Club Manages to Generate at Least £50m in Player Sales

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has been told he has to sell his star players this summer, and in doing so must raise funds to the tune of £50m, in order to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions.

The likes of Jack Grealish, Jonathan Kodija and James Chester have been linked with an exit as the club faces up to a potential financial crisis, as reported by the Mirror.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Owner Tony Xia reportedly summoned Bruce, technical director Steve Round and other recruitment figures for crunch talks this week, in which he laid out the financial issues facing the club, caused largely by their relegation from the Premier League a year ago.

Their problems have been exacerbated by their failure to bounce back to the Premier League - with the Villans losing out 1-0 to Fulham at Wembley in the play-off final.

#THFC move for Jack Grealish is more opportunistic then it is planned. Pochettino likes the player and Villa’s financial difficulties make it worthwhile for Spurs to make their move.



Villa’s resolve certainly going to be tested. #COYS — Marc Benamram (@MarcBenamram) June 12, 2018

The sale of star man Jack Grealish - a rare shining light in the Villa performance at Wembley - is expected to account for a significant wedge of the funds required, with Spurs the most recent side to be heavily linked with a swoop for the 21 year old.

However, the £15m bid reportedly submitted by Spurs is thought to put them behind Leicester in negotiations, who are seemingly closer to meeting Villa's £40m valuation of the midfielder.

✍️ We're delighted to confirm that Alan Hutton has agreed a new contract with the club.



Congratulations, Hutts! 👊#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/j3vyM6qOIn — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) June 14, 2018

Elsewhere, John Terry has been let go by Villa to free up wages, but right-back Alan Hutton has signed a contract extension for next season, amid reported interest from Nottingham Forest.