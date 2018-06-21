It's Coming Home! Fans Take to Twitter to Share Their England World Cup Omens

World Cup fever has officially hit England once again!



After a long wait for their first game of the tournament, England finally got their World Cup campaign underway on Tuesday evening against Tunisia, and they made a blistering start. After creating a number of early chances, Harry Kane put the Three Lions 1-0 up with a close-range effort, before a controversial penalty gave Tunisia an equaliser on the stroke of half time.



NICOLAS ASFOURI/GettyImages

As the game wore on it looked as though it would be another classic underwhelming start for England at a major tournament. However after a frustrating second half, Kane sparked wild scenes in every bar across the country after his back post header in the 90th minute found the back of the net, and gave England a dramatic win.



It'll be a moment England fans will look back on with fond memories for quite sometime, and it may prove to be a key moment in England's bid to win the tournament.

With Panama in their next game before they then face Belgium in their final group game, Gareth Southgate's side have put themselves in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages, however some fans seem to have got a bit carried away...



Many took to Twitter to share their own omens suggesting why England will win the World Cup, and here are some of the best.

Russia won their first two games in 1966 and England won the World Cup that year... no no Rob give ya head a wobble it can’t happen surely 🙈it’s not an omen! 🙈 — Rob Beezley (@Robbeezley) June 20, 2018

I have 66 unread emails in my inbox. I think it’s an omen. Gonna stick a bet on England — JosephO’Whiteinch (@Joseph_hmorgan) June 19, 2018

It's an omen!



Former @BCAWarrington pupil @JesseLingard is the first Warrington-born player to play at a @FIFAWorldCup since...1966!



What did you make of his performance for @England last night?https://t.co/IEuqJlaANH — Matthew Turner (@MattTurner_WG) June 19, 2018

Just realised something very fascinating.



The last two world cup winning countries (Spain and Germany) had Pep coaching in their domestic league.



Might be a good omen for England. — Rhulani Theodore Koshane (@SirRhulz_5) June 18, 2018

A cloud shaped like Great Britain (and Ireland!) appears over @AUB_Lebanon at sunset. A good omen for #England tonight? #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cfGtXrNgLB — Elias Muhanna (@QifaNabki) June 18, 2018

Listening to the @bbc5live #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ podcast on the tube and look up during the England manager’s interview. Omen? 🦁🦁🦁 #eng⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/wA8StTp9ho — Jamie Tucker (@Tukka) June 18, 2018

Whilst there will still be a number of obstacles to face up too before England can think about contesting in a World Cup final, fans can still dream! In the meantime, fans will be planning their viewings on Sunday afternoon as England look to take one step closer towards the knockout stages with a win over Panama.