Arsenal Continuing Their Pursuit of Juventus' Medhi Benatia as They Look to Bolster Their Defence

According to reports, Arsenal are continuing their pursuit of highly rated Juventus defender Medhi Benatia despite growing interest from other European rivals.

Juventus signed the centre-back on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich in 2017 after he spent a successful loan spell with the Old Lady during the 2016/17 season. The Moroccan international, who is currently captaining his country at the 2018 World Cup, cemented himself in the first team picture ahead of the likes of Andrea Barzagli and Daniele Rugani.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

However, the 31-year-old's future at Juventus is far from certain. Towards the end of the season he fell out of favour with his manager Max Allegri and he looks likely to be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery has been reportedly interested in bringing Benatia over to the Emirates for a while now and, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via The Sun) his interest hasn't decreased despite the fact that he may have to do battle with both Borussia Dortmund and Marseille to acquire the Morrocan's signature.

Emery is desperate to bolster his back line this summer and Benatia is one of his top targets. Arsenal have already signed one Juventus defender, Stephan Lichtsteiner, this summer and they will be hoping that a potential reunion will be on the cards.

Arsenal are wisely keeping their options open however and their attentions are not solely focused on Benatia. They are also said to be keeping tabs on Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Borussia Dortmund as another centre back option.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Whatever happens, Benatia seems unlikely to be a Juventus player come the end of summer. Only time will tell if Arsenal are able to turn their interest into a tangible offer Juventus cannot refuse.