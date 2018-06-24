Fenerbahce Officials Spotted in London Ahead of Talks to Sign Arsenal Goalkeeper

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has been spotted in London as the Turkish club prepare to make a move for Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.

The Super Lig club are expected to make wholesale changes to their squad this summer after Koc was elected president and Ospina is believed to be one of the club's main targets.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

According to Turkish Football, Koc was spotted at the Dorchester Hotel in London this weekend, where it is believed preliminary talks took place over a potential move for the Colombian goalkeeper.

Ospina has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates after the club completed the signing of German keeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen last week. With Petr Cech also still contracted to the club, playing time will likely be limited for Ospina should he remain in north London next season.

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

With just 12 months remaining on his current contract, Fenerbahce will be hoping they can secure Ospina's signature at a reduced cost. Arsenal are yet to offer the player a new deal and will be keen to do business with the Turkish club rather than lose him for free next summer.

Ospina is Colombia's fourth most-capped player of all time, with 86 appearances for the national side. He is currently in Russia as part of Colombia's World Cup squad, where the side recently suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opening match.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

After spending six years in France with Nice, making 196 appearances for the club, Ospina joined Arsenal in 2014. He has made 70 appearances for the Gunners, largely playing as backup to Petr Cech.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)