Fenerbahce Officials Spotted in London Ahead of Talks to Sign Arsenal Goalkeeper

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has been spotted in London as the Turkish club prepare to make a move for Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.

The Super Lig club are expected to make wholesale changes to their squad this summer after Koc was elected president and Ospina is believed to be one of the club's main targets.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

According to Turkish Football, Koc was spotted at the Dorchester Hotel in London this weekend, where it is believed preliminary talks took place over a potential move for the Colombian goalkeeper.

Ospina has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates after the club completed the signing of German keeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen last week. With Petr Cech also still contracted to the club, playing time will likely be limited for Ospina should he remain in north London next season.

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

With just 12 months remaining on his current contract, Fenerbahce will be hoping they can secure Ospina's signature at a reduced cost. Arsenal are yet to offer the player a new deal and will be keen to do business with the Turkish club rather than lose him for free next summer.

Ospina is Colombia's fourth most-capped player of all time, with 86 appearances for the national side. He is currently in Russia as part of Colombia's World Cup squad, where the side recently suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opening match.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

After spending six years in France with Nice, making 196 appearances for the club, Ospina joined Arsenal in 2014. He has made 70 appearances for the Gunners, largely playing as backup to Petr Cech.