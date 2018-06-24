Italian Giants Join Race to Sign Jack Wilshere When His Arsenal Contract Expires

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Italian giants Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign midfielder Jack Wilshere after it was announced that he would be leaving Arsenal when his contract expires in July.

Wilshere broke back into the first team picture at the Emirates during the 2017/18 season and played more regularly under Arsene Wenger than he had done in previous seasons. He managed to stay fit for the majority of the domestic season and went on to make 38 appearances in all competitions.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

However, his performances did not win over newly appointed Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who could not see a place for the 26-year-old in his Arsenal side. Wilshere is set to become a free-agent meaning that a host of clubs are now looking to snap him up on a free deal.

Crystal Palace and Wolves are said to be the front runners from the Premier League, but now a twist in the tail may be on the horizon as, according to The Sun, Juventus are also eyeing up Wilshere.

The Old Lady are coming off of the back of another dominant domestic season in Italy where they won their seventh consecutive Serie A title. They have just completed the signing of Liverpool's Emre Can on a free transfer and now they are looking to offer Wilshere a £100,000 per week contract to bolster their midfield options further.

It will be an attractive offer for Wilshere who would be swapping life in the Premier League to go on to be a part of one of Europe's elite sides. 

Questions remain over how much playing time Wilshere is going to receive, which will be of particular concern to him if he is to break back into the England squad any time soon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)