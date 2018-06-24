Liverpool Fans Have Split Opinions as Links to Bundesliga Star Emerge

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze reportedly wants to move to Anfield.





Bundesliga expert Lee Price has revealed in The Express that Gotze is ready to leave Germany and join up with Jurgen Klopp once again.

The midfielder wants to test himself in England, and has twice considered Liverpool in the past, only to remain in the Bundesliga. However, he has found himself out of favour at Dortmund, and may now be ready to leave.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Price believes that many teams would be interested in signing Gotze, but the player desperately wants to work under Klopp once again, as Klopp is the manager who gave him his big break at Dortmund.

Liverpool fans appear to have mixed reactions to the news. Whilst some want the rumours to be true, many fans seem to hope that the rumours remain just that.

There is a reason that Gotze has lost his place at Dortmund, doesn't have offers from other top european clubs, and suddenly wants to work with Klopp again despite snubbing Liverpool previously. I'm wary and would stay clear of signing him — Phil (@1989Phil) June 23, 2018

I DO NOT want that Gotze at Liverpool. — Thabiso Motloung (@Iyzo8) June 22, 2018

Would you take Mario Gotze (and in what role) at Liverpool? #LFC #TheLFCPoll — THE LFC POLL (@TheLFCPoll) June 22, 2018

Mario Gotze’s move to Liverpool is something that I really want to see. I really believe Klopp can get him back to his form/level and we’ll benefit from him. — Mohammad Elias Slim (@ohmyslim) June 23, 2018

He rejected us when we needed him the most. And now he wants to join us to revive his caeeer. It is not the same liverpool that he rejected. Back off gotze. https://t.co/9LFFcZXTy7 — susajjan dhungana (@susajjan) June 22, 2018

During his first spell at Dortmund, Gotze was viewed as one of the hottest prospects in world football. His breakout year came in the 2010-11 season, in which he scored eight goals and registered 16 assists. The next few years were equally as successful for both Gotze and Dortmund.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Klopp, Gotze and Dortmund shot to prominence during Gotze's three years at the club. A young, talented Dortmund side managed to win trophies and shock European giants in the Champions League and Gotze, like so many promising young Germans, joined Bayern Munich in 2013, becoming the most expensive German player ever at the time of the deal.

He scored the goal which won the World Cup for Germany in 2014, but struggled with form and fitness at Bayern, and eventually returned to Dortmund in 2016. However, he was diagnosed with myopathy a few months later, which was said to explain the issues with his fitness and injuries.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Gotze's talent was clear from a young age, but fitness and health issues have proven to be his downfall. Whether he would be able to adapt to life in the Premier League is unknown, but Jurgen Klopp clearly knows what it takes to get the best out of Gotze.