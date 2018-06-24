Manchester Giants Prepare to Battle Over French Sensation as PSG Face Financial Fair Play Nightmare

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go head to head in the pursuit of French forward Kylian Mbappé, as Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to be backing out of a deal to sign the player permanently from Monaco due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

According to the Mirror, the Ligue 1 giants had agreed to sign the 19-year-old sensation on a £166m permanent deal this summer - following his one season loan spell in Paris - but may now have to abandon the deal as FFP sanctions loom large. The two Manchester sides are believed to be the frontrunners to snatch Mbappé, while Real Madrid could also make a move.

PSG's £198m acquisition of Neymar last summer meant that the planned purchase of Mbappé was required to be postponed until this summer, but their precautions may not have been sufficient, with the club's lavish spending seeing them likely to face FFP action, which could go as far as an expulsion from next season's Champions League.

Competition for Mbappé's services are likely to be fierce, and a bidding frenzy could begin after the conclusion of the World Cup, where the tenacious youngster is playing for France. United are believed to have already made contact with Monaco over the possibility of sealing a deal, with wantaway forward Anthony Martial likely to be used in a player plus cash deal.

City will also feel confident on their chances, given the enormous spending power the club possesses. The Premier League champions will be eager to strengthen their already formidable array of talents ahead of next season, and signing Mbappé would make a powerful statement over their desire to dominate the English top tier.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku is now neck and neck with for Old Trafford favourite Cristiano Ronaldo in the race to win the World Cup Golden Boot. The Belgian's brace in his side's emphatic 5-2 win over Tunisia on Saturday saw him draw level with Ronaldo on four goals, and both players look capable of adding to their tally as the tournament continues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)